Harlen J. Pugh, 71, of Mechanicstown, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Oct. 3, 2019.

Born Feb. 3, 1948 in Diana, WV, he was the son of the late Owen and Dorothy Pugh.

He retired after 40 years at Republic Steel in Canton, OH. He then spent his time camping and fishing with his beloved family. He enjoyed his westerns, vegetable gardening, yard work, and working on hotrods.

He is survived by his loving wife Cathy; five children, Kevin Allen of Waynesburg, OH, Sherry (Michael) Ballans of Canton, OH, Shelly (Matthew) Spoon of Jewett, OH, Matthew (Kim) Pugh of Canton, OH, and Nichole Pugh of Mechanicstown, OH; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six sisters, Helen Mayle of Malvern, OH, Betty Troyer of Malvern, OH, Shirley Daniel of Alliance, OH, Loretta Fairchild of Pattersonville, OH, and Sharon Duley of Warren, OH; and one brother, Robert Pugh of Minerva, OH.

In addition to his parents, Harlen is also preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Tanner.

He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

With love Ono-Seyes