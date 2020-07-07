Harold E. Newbold, 78, of Carrollton, passed away July 5, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born Sept. 22, 1941 in Mechanicstown to parents, Basil and Helen (Shepherd) Newbold, Harold was a life resident of the area.

After graduating Carrollton High School in 1959, Harold worked at the former Carrollton Metal before hiring in at J&L Steel in Louisville, where he worked as an electrician/technician until his retirement in 1998.

Harold was mechanically inclined and could fix anything and spent a significant amount of time near the end of his career at J&L working alongside engineers in developing many of the control systems need to operate the facilities.

Harold was a former member and captain of the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department and a private pilot. He spent retirement traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach and Las Vegas, and working with his children on their around-the-house projects. Harold loved aviation, a good war movie, trivia, and spending time with his family.

Harold is survived by his wife, Sandy; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Becky Newbold of Carrollton; daughter, Deborah of Canton; son, Chris Newbold of Mechanicstown; step-son, Steve (Jennifer) Barnett; one brother, Jay (Edith) Newbold of Mechanicstown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.

A graveside memorial service for Harold will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Mechanicstown Cemetery.

It was Harold’s request that there be no flowers sent and that instead, friends and family make a donation in his memory to their favorite charity.