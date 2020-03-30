Harold “Howie” D. Wilson, Jr., 41, of Salineville, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack March 27, 2020 at East Liverpool City Hospital.

Harold was born Sept. 4, 1978 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Harold D. and Sharon Dalrymple Wilson, Sr.

Harold lived all his life in this area, graduating from Southern Local High School. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. He was the director and a coach of the Southern Local Little Indians football team. He was also the commissioner of the Quad City Junior Football League, a member of the Wednesday Night Men’s Bowling League in Kensington, a member of the BWCC (canoeing) club, coach for the Salineville Baseball League, and a member of the Salineville Golf League. Harold was a member of the Salineville Volunteer Fire Department, which he loved.

Harold will be sadly missed by his wife, Brandee Payne Wilson, of the home; one son, Walker David Wilson of the home; his stepfather, Wilmer (Amy) Nihart of Kilgore; three sisters, Nicole (Kevin) Morrison of East Liverpool, Zyna Howcroft of Salineville, and Barbara (Don) Hall of Avon Lake; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own.

Harold was a friend to everyone he met and was loved by all. He was always willing to go above and beyond to help others. The community will miss him as well.

Due to the current situations, social distancing recommendations and shelter in place directives, and concern for their community, the family will be holding a memorial service at the Kerr-Pastore Funeral Home in Salineville at a later date.