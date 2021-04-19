Harold J. Rininger, 80, of Carrolton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 16, 2021.

He was born May 25, 1940 in Akron, Ohio to the late Clarence and Doris (Haggarth) Rininger.

He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1959. He retired from Minerva Welding and Fabricating and was a captain on the Carrollton Village Fire Department for 55 years. He was an active member of the New Harrisburg Presbyterian Church and then attended the Carrollton Presbyterian Church. He was known as a hard worker who loved farming, hunting, high school sports, and helping in the community.

Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Rininger and one grandchild.

He is survived by his estranged wife, Louise Rininger; his son, Darrell Rininger; daughter, Debbie Rininger; son, James (Beth) Rininger; and son, Bret Rininger. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

There will be no funeral services at this time.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Contributions in Harold’s memory may be made to the Carrollton Village Fire Department, 135 3rd St. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615 or the Carrollton High School Athletic Department, 205 Scio Rd. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615.

The family would like to thank the staff at both the Golden Age Retreat and Homestead Hospice for the care of Harold.