Harold L. Moreland, 88, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 19, 2019 at Canterbury Villa of Alliance.

A son of the late Ralph and Pauline Gray Moreland, he was born May 22, 1930 in Minerva, OH.

Harold was a U.S. Army veteran and a life member of the VFW and American Legion, where he served many years on the Funeral Honor Guard. For 25 years, Harold worked for Carrollton Schools as a bus driver and mechanic. His memberships also included the Carroll County Vet’s Club and Trinity Lutheran Church.

He is survived by a son, Michael (Linda) Moreland of Massillon; a daughter, Michelle (Dale) Howell of Carrollton; thirty-six grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and two sisters, Carole Richards and Mariellen Watson.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen Croxton, and a brother, Gerald Moreland.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.