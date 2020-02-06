Harold Strawder, 63, of Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening Feb. 4, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Born May 28, 1956 in Canton, Ohio, he was a son of Agnes Moyer Patterson of Perrysville and the late Ralph Strawder.

Harold had served his country honorably as a U.S. Marine. He was a retired construction worker.

Along with his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Kyrrie Strawder and Kandi Strawder, both of Minerva; two grandchildren, Trinity Crawford and Lyam Palas; two brothers, Larry Strawder and Ronnie Strawder both of Carrollton; three sisters, Glenda Pyles of Perrysville, Linda Moore of Perrysville, and Carol Bellville of Carrollton.

Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from noon until time of services in the funeral home.