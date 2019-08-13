Harry Davis Hill, 89, passed away Aug. 12, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

He was an avid book reader, a library enthusiast, and an expert traveler of all 50 states. He knew biology like the back of his hand; he could tell you every bird and its call, and was a man who never found a covered bridge that he didn’t insist on photographing. His family would say he was a “Jack of all trades.” Wit and a sharp mind were trademark characteristics as well, prior to the entrance of Alzheimer’s into his life.

When he wasn’t volunteering in the community, you could find him at a sporting event or helping to build or work on various sporting facilities in the area. A highlight for Harry was being inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame after 41 years of score keeping for CHS football and basketball.

Due to his humble nature, most people would never know that he was a United States Marine and a Purple Heart recipient. He took pride in his military background and in honoring his military brothers and sisters, so he participated in as many military funerals as he could, to make sure they received the dignified services they deserved.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Borland) Hill; a daughter, Karen (Randy) Ledford; a son, Randy (Teresa) Hill; a daughter-in-law, Susan (Hill) Pallay; 7 grandchildren, Sarah (Mike) Russo, Emily (Kory) Swope, Amie (Cody) Fankhouser, Joshua Ledford, Keely (Ray) Kent, Storm (Meghan) Hill, and Trevor Hill; 12 great grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Tipton.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Hill; brothers, John Raymond and Billy Hill; and sister, Helen Lowdermilk.

Please join the family for a celebration of life Aug. 24, 2019. Services will start at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ, 353 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and their amazing staff. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you hug your loved ones and make a donation to either Crossroads Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association in Harry’s name.