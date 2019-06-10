Harry W. Neff, 89, of Minerva, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Arbors of Minerva.

He was born April 6, 1930 in Avon to John and Eva (McMulkin) Neff.

He was the owner of Neff’s Bakery in Minerva for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. He is a member of the New Alexander First Christian Church. He is a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and is a member of the Minerva American Legion Post #357 and the Minerva VFW Post #4120.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty (Coulter) Neff, whom he married April 16, 1955; 2 daughters, Deborah (Gary) Leishman of Gahanna and Teresa (Tim) Lambert of Courtland; 2 sons, David (Debbie) Neff of Minerva and Randy Neff of Nashville, TN; 5 grandchildren, Christopher (Sylvia) Burnham, Kaila (Randy) Bigler, Ben (Olivia) Lambert, Jacob Lambert and Allan Leishman; and 2 great grandchildren, Keegan and Kenley Bigler.

He is preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Mike Burnham, and 2 brothers, Harold and Ralph Neff.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 12 at noon, in the New Alexander First Christian Church with Mr. Bob Laughlin officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 10-12 prior to services at the church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.