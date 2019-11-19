Hazel E. (Finnicum) Kincaid-Martin, 76

Hazel E. (Finnicum) Kincaid-Martin passed away Oct. 30, 2019 at the age of 76.

A memorial service will be held Nov. 23, 2019 at First Christian Church of Malvern, 4046 Coral Rd. NW, Malvern, Ohio 44644 (330-863-1303).

Friends and family will be received at 10 a.m. and a service will follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations that they will give to Hazel’s favorite charities in her honor. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.