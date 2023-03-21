Hazel Jane Halter, 90, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Carroll County Golden Age Retreat.

Born Oct. 5, 1932, in Union County, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late John “JB” Little and Docia Thompson Little.

She graduated from Union County High School and furthered her education at Marsh Business College in Atlanta, Georgia. She worked as a secretary at Hercules Engines in Canton and the Hoover Company in North Canton. After marrying Jack Halter on April 15, 1957, she left the working world to stay at home and care for her family.

Hazel was of the Baptist faith, having previously attended the Bethany Baptist Church in Georgia and the Canton Baptist Temple and Carrollton Baptist Temple. Hazel was known for her kind and gentle nature. She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.

Surviving is her husband of almost 66 years, Jack M. Halter; sons, Jeff A. Halter of Carrollton and Scott (Rebecca) Halter of Dallas, GA; grandchildren, Mandy (Earl) Hill of Barnesville, GA, and Shane (Sara) Corley of Thomaston, GA; five great grandchildren; siblings, Janice Parr of Cincinnati, Jerri Crisp of Murphy, NC, Frances Harris of Ellijay, GA, and Frankie Medford of Blairsville, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews, two of whom were especially close, Kim Parr Abney and Jennie Stoll.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Lake Little and sisters, Rethal Twiss, Jean Burns and Billie Colson.

Services will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio, with Lay Minister Chuck Fedorka officiating.

Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service Wednesday, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Carroll County Golden Age Retreat for the exceptional care Hazel received during her time as a resident.

www.kochfuneral.com