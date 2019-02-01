Hazel “Lynne” (Shotwell) Prince, 74, of Carrollton, Ohio passed away at her residence Jan. 29, 2019.

She was born March 10, 1944, in Carrollton to Harry Lynn and Mary Evelynn (Brandon) Shotwell.

Lynne married James William Prince Jan. 28, 1967 and he passed away Oct. 7, 2007.

She graduated from Carrollton High School. She attended the First United Methodist Church of Carrollton. Lynne was a volunteer at Carroll County Animal Protection League (C.C.A.P.L.) where she was a member for 8 years and was a director for 6 out of those 8 years. She retired from St. John’s Villa after 25 years.

She is survived by two sons, Brad (Angie) Prince and Todd and Linda Prince (Hoschar) – Prince both of Carrollton; one sister, Betty (John) Pothorski of Norwalk, Ohio; three grandchildren, Pheleshia Lynn Prince, Brandon Prince and Kaylee Prince; one great grandchild, Alaunah Moody; a niece, Jenny; a nephew, J.D.; many loving family members and two step grandchildren, Kim and Cody Icenhowder

Donations may be made to the C.C.A.P.L. in Lynne’s name at P.O Box 353 Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton. The funeral will be Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Mark Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.