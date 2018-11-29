Helen Haynam Tritten, 91, of Salem, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in the Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born Feb. 24, 1927 in Kensington to Harry and Nora (Kibler) Roach.

She graduated from Augusta High School in 1944.

She was a homemaker and will be remembered for her devotion to God and family. Her quick wit and warm smile brought joy to all. She enjoyed singing, reading, puzzles and crosswords. She was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Damascus Friends Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Ray Haynam, who died April 16, 1986; a son, Dane Leon; a daughter, Dayle Gruszecki; 2 brothers, Paul and Wayne Roach; 3 sisters, Maxine Stewart, Madeline Duvall, Irene Whinnery; a grandson, Michael Johnson; and a granddaughter, Dana Lee Ulman.

She is survived by 6 daughters, Diana (Gary) Ulman of Carrollton; Direne (John) Stanley of Beloit; Dedre (Max) Snode of Amsterdam; Darla (Otis) Hupp of Glenford; Danita (John) Fick of Minerva; Ruth Haynam of Pittsburgh; a son, Daryl (Linda) Haynam of Newark; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and son-in-law Richard Gruszecki.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Harley Snode officiating. Burial will be at the Grove Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday, Nov. 30, from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Charity donations can be made to Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St., Suite E, Alliance, OH 44601 or The Alzheimer’s Association, 408 9th St. SW, Suite 116, Canton, OH 44707. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.