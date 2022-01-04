Helen Janice (Haines) Carlisle, 92, wife of Joseph R. Carlisle, Sr., died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Westerville Senior Living.

She was born March 13, 1929 in Sharon Twp., Richland Co., Ohio, daughter of Harley O. Haines and Martha (Crum) Haines.

She graduated from Marion Harding HS in 1946 and attended Otterbein College and graduated from Kent State University. She is a retired elementary school teacher (Dellroy Elementary). Helen was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Walter, Mervin, James, Richard, William and Harley; and grandson, John Carlisle.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Joseph R. Carlisle, Sr.; her two sons, Joseph R. Carlisle, Jr. of WV, and Christopher J (Rebekah) Carlisle of Westerville; grandchildren, Elizabeth Carlisle, Caroline (Tyler) Daniels, Amanda (USAF SSgt Matthew) Stiltner, Joseph R. (Molly) Carlisle III and Kaitlin Carlisle; great-grandson, Theodore Stiltner; and four siblings, John Haines, Patricia Reichelderfer, Raymond (Carol) Haines and Susan (C. Rodney) Lucas.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Church of the Messiah, 51 N. State Street, Westerville, Ohio 43081 followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jim Wilson officiating.

Interment will take place at Otterbein Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the church.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Bowerston Public Library, PO Box 205, Bowerston, Ohio 44695 (please add “Contributions and Bequest Fund” on memo line).

