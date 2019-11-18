Helen Johnston, 93, of Carrollton, died early Saturday morning Nov. 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born July 22, 1926 in Bergholz, OH, a daughter of the late Frank and Eva Neider Bai Sr.

Helen lived most of her life in the Brush Creek area before moving to Carrollton. She graduated from Bergholz High School where she was valedictorian of her class. She was a life long member of the Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Bergholz. She enjoyed singing in the choir and playing piano. Helen worked at Harter Bank in Canton, Cummings Bank in Carrollton and Citizen’s Bank in Salineville, as well as on the family’s farm in Jefferson County. She also was an avid gardener and was known for her flower gardens.

Helen will be missed by one son, Jeffrey (Joanne) Johnston of Salineville, OH; two daughters, Kathy (Shawn) Forbes of Salineville, OH, and Linda Adler of Carrollton, OH; two sisters, Veronica Gaylog Neel of North Canton, OH, and Katie Bryan of Summitville, OH; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Bai of Louisville, OH; five grandchildren, Jacob (Jenna) Johnston of Gnadenhutten, OH, Joseph Johnston, Emily (Gary) Bowling, Robert (Katie) Forbes, all of Salineville, OH, and Daniel (Amber) Adler of Memphis, TN; nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred “Bud” Johnston, whom she married in 1948; one son, Jerry Johnston; one brother, Frank Bai Jr.; three sisters, Julia (Vince) Savona, Clara (Mike) Kacsur, and Nellie (Stanley) Cieszkowski.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kerr-Pastore Funeral Home in Salineville, OH with Pastor Larry Hukill officiating.

Burial was in Woodland Cemetery in Salineville, OH.