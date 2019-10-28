Helen L. Cline, 100, of Harlem Springs, passed away Sunday morning Oct. 27, 2019 at the Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton following an extended illness.

A daughter of the late Clarence F. and Ida G. Dougherty Cline, she was born Jan. 2, 1919 in Low Gap, Ohio.

Helen was a 1937 graduate of East Liverpool High School. A resident of Harlem Springs since 1948, she was a member of the Carrollton Church of God.

She is survived by two sons, Hugh (Carole) Cline of Amsterdam and Keith (Crystal) Cline of Harlem Springs; three daughters, Ida Mae (Red) Downard of Orient, Arlene Huff of Perrysville and Viola (Jerome) Keifer of Carrollton; twenty-three grandchildren; forty-three great grandchildren; twenty-seven great great grandchildren; and a brother, Donald H. Cline of East Liverpool.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Dwight Cline, in 1983; two sons, Frederick and Wayne; two grandsons, Steven and Wade Cline; a great grandson, Mike Bennington; two sisters, Dorothy and Ethel; and a brother, Edward.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home.