Helen L. Repella, 94, of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, formerly of Amsterdam, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Mt. Vernon.

Born Nov. 12, 1923, in Bergholz, she was a daughter of the late James and Winnis Champion Carter.

Helen was retired as a postal clerk in the Amsterdam Post Office. She was a member of All Saints Orthodox Church in Wolf Run.

Helen is survived by two sons, Michael (Roseann) Repella of Minerva and Peter James (Michelle) Repella of Grand Prairie, Texas; a daughter, Thomas (Winnis) Wilks of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Repella; a grandson; two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at All Saints Orthodox Church in Wolf Run. Burial will follow in All Saints Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Helen’s name may be made to the All Saints Church, the Alzheimers Association or the donor’s favorite charity.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted Helen’s family with arrangements.