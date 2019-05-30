Helen Louise Paciorek Finn Elliott (matriarch of the family) was called to be with the Lord March 24, 2019, after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Bill Finn of Amsterdam, OH and Robert Elliott of Carrollton, OH.

Helen was born Aug. 15, 1920 in Harpersville, OH to John and Dorothy Paciorek.

She was blessed with three children, Bill Finn (wife, Marsha) of Rockville, MD; Tim Finn of Harper’s Ferry, MD (deceased), and Karen Finn Gutierrez (husband, Joseph) of Gaithersburg, MD; four stepchildren to second husband, Rick Elliott of Newton Falls, OH; Roxanna Elliott Orr of Lewisville, OH; Robert Elliott (deceased), and Raymond Elliott (deceased); grandchildren, Vicki Finn Cohn of MD; Michelle Finn Pace of MD; Debbie Ford of NY, and Assani Fisher of NV.

Helen was also blessed with 6 great grandchildren.

Friends will be received June 29, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. in Amsterdam, OH to celebrate Helen’s life. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton, OH.

The family would like to request donations be made in her name to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr., Rockville, MD 20850 for the exceptional care that Helen received in her time of need.