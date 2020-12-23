Helen Mae Shull Schrader

December 3, 1924-December 17, 2020

Helen M. Schrader passed away Dec. 17, 2020.

She was a long-time resident of Carrollton (50 years) and a proud and active member of the Carrollton Garden Club.

She was born in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Elsie (Hassel) and Harold M. Shull.

She was the beloved wife of Robert H. Schrader (deceased), married 61 years, and a good mother to her two sons, Dr. Timothy J. Schrader and Richard J. Schrader.

She was loved and will be missed by her daughters in law, Marie and Susan; her grandchildren, Andrew, Christina, Joseph, and Joshua; and her great granddaughters, Siena and Anneliese Schrader.

She expressed many times to her friends and acquaintances how very proud she was of her children and grandchildren.

Helen enjoyed quilting, sewing, all activities with the Carrolton Garden Club and coffee time with her friends. Over the years, she was an avid card player, played golf and bowled in a league. When her husband retired, they traveled to Russia, China, Europe, throughout the U.S. and visits to her children and grandchildren.

A private family memorial service is planned later next spring or summer.