Herbert J. Swogger, 74, of Minerva, passed away June 15, 2023, at Alliance Hospital due to injuries sustained in an accident.

He was born Jan. 6, 1949, to the late Edith Lake and Foster Swogger.

He was a hard worker all his life and enjoyed helping others. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Joshua (Beth) Swogger, and grandchildren, Courtney and Paige Swogger, all of Hanoverton.

Herb married the love of his life, Janet Lucas, on April 14, 1977, and she passed away Aug. 23, 2019.

Herb was also preceded in death by his sisters, Gloria Clark, Florence Changet and Emma Lattea, and his favorite uncle, Bill Thompson.

After cremation, burial will be in Harlem Springs Cemetery.