Herbert W. Jeffrey, 82, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Aultman Hospital.

He was born March 4, 1937 in Boissevain, VA to George and Elizabeth (Benninghoe) Jeffrey.

He worked for the City of Stowe as a truck driver and city worker.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Laquaita (Brown) Jeffrey who died in 2014; a daughter, Pamela Jeffrey; a sister, Dolores Rickers; 2 brothers, Albert Jeffrey and Robert Phipps.

He is survived by 5 children, Donald Jeffrey of Akron, Ronald (Tammy) Jeffrey of Stowe, Gerry (Tim) Wright of North Canton, Terry Jeffrey of Dellroy, and Douglas (Megan) Jeffrey of North Canton; 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be Monday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.