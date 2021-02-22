Herman Irvin “Bud” Newell, 91, a lifetime resident of Sherrodsville, died Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2021 in the Park Village Assisted Living Center at Dover.

He was born Sept. 4, 1929 in Sherrodsville, Ohio, and was the son of the late Herman H. and Lola V. Scott Newell.

He married Luella M. Wood Newell on May 15, 1949 and she passed away Sept. 13, 2013.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis R. “Denny ” Newell, who died March 21, 1990, and Gregory I. Newell, who died Sept. 3, 2013, and a sister, Mildred Evelyn Davy.

He and his family owned and operated the former Newell Oil Company in Sherrodsville for more than 50 years. He retired in June of 1997 as a maintenance employee and school bus driver for Conotton Valley Union Local Schools and the Buckeye Career Center after 20 years of service.

A familiar fixture in the Village of Sherrodsville, he was a lifetime member of the Calvary United Methodist Church at Sherrodsville where he also served as trustee for many years. A 1947 graduate of the former Sherrodsville High School, he was a dedicated member of the Sherrodsville Volunteer Fire Department for many years, having served as its chief for 13 years and was a Charter Member of the former Sherrodsville Community Fire and Rescue. He was named “Firefighter for Life” by Sherrodsville Village Council in March of 2016. He was a charter member of the Carroll County Historical Society and served as a member of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee. Bud, along with his wife, Luella, were strong supporters of the Conotton Valley Schools and athletic programs and were visible at most of their events for many years. He served as sexton and trustee for the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens for more than 50 years, and was a member of the former Sherrodsville Knights of Pythias. Bud always supported local events and took an active role in homecomings and other fund-raising events for the church, fire department, and other organizations. He served as an active and insightful member of the Sherrodsville Village Council for more than 30 years, retiring from that position in August of 2018. As a gesture of respect, the village council always counted on Bud to make the final motion to adjourn each meeting. A common sight over the years at the local diner, one could always count on a “Howdy” and knowledgeable conversation. He was a caring father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by his friends, family and an entire community.

He is survived by a son, Kevin (Angel) Newell of Laguna Niguel, CA; daughter-in-law, Sadie Newell of Sherrodsville; seven grandchildren, Bryan (Kristen) Newell of Powell, Ohio, Mrs. Carrie (David) Harris of Stow, Ohio, Chase (Jessalyn) Newell of Sherrodsville, Ciera Newell of Bolivar, Derek (Hillary) Newell of Massillon, Ohio, Bryden Newell of Newport Beach, CA, and Gerilyn (Thomas) Slicker (Fringer) of Newark, DE; and nine great-grandchildren, Sidney and Braden Newell of Powell, Ohio, Lydia and Juliet Harris of Stow, Ohio, Connor and Matthew Newell of Massillon, Ohio, Blakelee and Reagon Newell of Sherrodsville, and Taylee Fringer of Newark, DE.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in the Calvary United Methodist Church at Sherrodsville with Pastor Kenneth Ogg officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be held Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville. Facial coverings will be required at both locations, and all social distancing protocols will be observed.

Contributions in Bud’s memory may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 277, Sherrodsville, Ohio 44675.

To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com.