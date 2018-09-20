Herman J. Bick, 94, of Amsterdam passed away Wednesday morning September 19, 2018 in his home.

A son of the late Frank and Josephine Kolek Bick, he was born March 3 1924 in Jefferson County, Ohio.

Herman was the owner of Herman’s Tavern in Amsterdam from 1949 to 1969 and was an employee of Y&O Coal.

A U.S. Navy veteran of WWII serving in the Pacific Theater, specifically at the battles of Iow Jima, Saipan, Tini Pan, and Phillipines, he was also present in Tokyo Bay the day the Japanese signed the surrender to end the war. Herman was a member of the Amsterdam VFW, former Amsterdam Moose, Polish National Alliance, St. Joseph Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus.

Herman is survived by his wife, Loretta; two sons, John (Debra) Bick of Bowling Green, Ohio and Joseph (Lori) Bickof Amsterdam; a grandson, Shawn (Meg) Bick; a great granddaughter, Rhian Bick; and his best companion, Phobbe.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank Jr., Henry, Stanley, and four sisters, Caroline, Velma, Wanda, and Sophie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam with Fr. Jack McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in Bergholz Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Carroll County for their care and compassion.