Hilda Stephenson, 94, of Malvern, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

She was born July 28, 1926, in Germany.

She retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva where she had worked for many years. She is a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Malvern.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Stephenson, who died April 18, 1978; a granddaughter, Michelle Barstow, who died Sept. 23, 2020, and a sister, Imjard Reithmeier.

She is survived by a son, Jack (Jody) Stephenson of Dellroy; grandson, David (Tonia) Stephenson of Dellroy, and four great grandchildren, Daniel, Ella, and Walker Stephenson, and Michael Imes.

According to her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no formal services.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.