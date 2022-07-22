Hope Spencer, 70, of Malvern and formerly Massillon, died peacefully in her son, Eric’s home on Monday, July 18, 2022.

She was born Sept. 18, 1951, in Canton to the late James Harold and Wilda (Haney) Humphreys. She worked for U.S. Ceramics in East Sparta for 25 years before retiring from Shearers Foods in Brewster. She graduated from Tusky Valley High School in 1970. Hope was a selfless, caring mother and grandmother who enjoyed going out to eat with her family. Hope enjoyed quiet time at home doing puzzles and reading. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her longtime friend and companion, Michael R. Spencer of Canton; 3 sons, Eric (Katie) Spencer of Malvern, Brian (Sabrina) Spencer of Massillon, and Michael “Mick” (Joanna) Spencer, Jr. of Canton; 4 sisters, Charity Metzger of New Philadelphia, Cora Perez of Massillon, Mary Ann (John) Smith of Dover, and Beth (Dave) Rose of New Philadelphia; 3 brothers, John Sours of New Philadelphia, David Stover of New Philadelphia, and Steve (Danielle) Jones of Canton; 4 grandchildren, a great-great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her adopted parents, Curtis and Mary Lou Jones; two sisters, Faith Miller and Helen Owens, and a brother, Dan Humphreys.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating.

Calling hours will be Monday, two hours prior to services from 5-7 p.m.

The family would like to thank Grace Hospice for their compassionate care.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.