Howard E. DeNoon, 84, passed away March 14, 2023.

He was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Brush Creek, Ohio, to the late George and Bertha (Dowdell) DeNoon.

In addition to his parents, Howard is preceded in death by his son, Scott DeNoon; granddaughter, Chelsea Kerner; his companion, Marilyn George; his brothers, Fred, Bill, and Carl DeNoon; and his sisters, Mary Champion and Georgia Shepherd.

Howard loved spending time outdoors and doing different activities, but his favorite was mowing his grass. He also pulled draft horses at county fairs all over for many years.

He is survived by his children, Howard (Julie) DeNoon Jr. and Christine (James) Kerner; his grandchildren, David Kerner, Brandon DeNoon, Craig DeNoon, and Shannon DeNoon; and his great-grandchildren, Spruce DeNoon, Bentley DeNoon, and Braelyn DeNoon.

Friends will be received at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second Street, Bergholz, Ohio, 43908, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.