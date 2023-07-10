Howard G. George, 73, of Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, July 6, 2023.

Son of the late Homer and Helen Hawk George, he was born Feb. 17, 1950, in Canton, Ohio.

Howard worked at Carrollton Schools for 35 years as a teacher, athletic director, and coach. He also worked at the former Atwood Golf Course for 19 years and was a driver for Carroll County Transit.

Surviving him are his wife, the former Rosanna Grindstaff; son, Tim (Michelle) George; and two grandchildren, Brant and Brylee.

Services for Howard were Monday, July 10, 2023, at 7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home.

Visitation was held Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll County Caring Hands, PO Box 322, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.