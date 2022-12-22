Howard K. Seith, Jr. (Butch) passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

He was born July 1, 1942, in New Philadelphia to his parents, the late Howard K., Sr. and June E. Seith, and raised in Carroll County.

He graduated from Conotton Valley High School in 1960, attended Ohio State University, and served 3 years in the Army as an MP in Germany.

Being an avid golfer and lover of warm weather, upon his retirement from Rubber City Machinery in 2004, where he had been General Manager and Electronics Engineer, they relocated from the North Canton-Massillon area to Arizona.

Howard is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl (nee Kempthorne); devoted sister, Sandra (George) Dawson; two nephews and one niece; sister-in-law, Millie (Andy) Szobo and brother-in-law, John Kempthorne; his faithful greyhound, Shadow, whom they had rescued along with many others.

He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are pending at Dodd’s Funeral Home in Carrollton with a memorial service to be held at a later date in the spring.