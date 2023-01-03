Hoy E. “Gene” Moyer, 86, of Bowerston, Ohio, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat at Carrollton.

He was born May 1, 1936, in Dellroy, Ohio, and was the son of the late Hoy and Irene (McCartney) Moyer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Moyer.

He retired after 27 years of services as a billing clerk for the Georgia-Pacific Corporation in Canton, Ohio. He attended the Leavittsville United Methodist Church. He was an accomplished woodworker who could build just about anything. He enjoyed fishing in his leisure time and held the distinction of being the “family handy-man”. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ellen (Scott) Moyer, whom he married Nov. 4, 1955; a son and two daughters, Thomas Eugene “Red” (Heather) Moyer of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Mrs. Clara R. (Randy) Huffman of Dellroy, Ohio, and Mrs. Norma J. (Robert) Campbell of Carrollton, Ohio; six grandsons, David Moyer of Canton, Ohio, Andrew (Bonnie) Moyer of Arizona, Emerson (Miranda) Huffman, and Clayton Huffman, both of Dellroy, Jarrett Campbell and Kail Campbell, both of Carrollton; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dale (Martha) Moyer of Malvern, Ohio and Jim (Pat) Moyer of Minerva, Ohio, and a sister, Erma Beatty of Malvern.

Memorial services for Hoy will be held at a later date.

Interment of his ashes will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website at www.baxtergardner.com.