Hunter Keith Brown, 77, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Aultman Compassionate Care in Canton, Ohio.

A son of the late Warren and Grace Johnston Brown, he was born in Arbovale, WV, July 30, 1944.

Hunter proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was known for being a hard worker, retiring from Republic Steel after 32 years. God has received a great husband, father, grandfather, and outdoorsman.

He will be vastly missed by all of those who have survived him, including his wife and soulmate of 55 years, Linda Stevens Brown; two daughters, Valerie Brown and Laura (Ron) Rash; seven grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Hunter was preceded in death by three brothers.

At Hunter’s request there will be no traditional services.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date on top of his beautiful Buffalo Mountain in Arbovale, WV.

The family wishes to give their sincere gratitude to the staff at Aultman Compassionate Care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Aultman Compassionate Care 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44708.

