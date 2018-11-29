Irene Mahoney, 98

Irene M. Mahoney, 98, of West Lafayette, passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Irene was born on March 18, 1920, in Burton City, Ohio, to the late Albert and Edna (Sprunger) Hatt.

She graduated from Canal Fulton High School in 1938. On May 6, 1944, she married Elmer J. Mahoney, who passed away Jan. 18, 1980.

She was retired from Surety Rubber after 30 years. She was an active member of the Dellroy United Methodist Church, serving on various committees, and holding the office of president and treasurer of the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed traveling, playing the organ, reading, using the computer, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Irene was survived by daughters, Edna Stavano of Carrollton and Joyce (Dennis) Bahmer of West Lafayette; sister-in-law Edna Hatt of Massillon; and son-in-law Glen Best of Fredericksburg, Va. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter (Dorothy) Hatt of Orrville; Lloyd (Henrietta) Hatt of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada; and Roy Hatt of North Lawrence; a daughter, Esther Best of Fredericksburg, VA; and two great-grandsons.

A Celebration of Life for Irene will be held Sunday, Dec. 9, at 1:30 p.m., at the Dellroy United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Ogg leading the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dellroy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 172, Dellroy, OH 44620 or to the Voice of the Martyrs, Box 443, Bartlesville, OK 74006-9938.