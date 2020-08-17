Irene Sue Hodge, 64, of Bolivar, Ohio, died Thursday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2020 in the Schoenbrunn Healthcare Center at New Philadelphia following a long illness.

She was born June 12, 1956 in Canton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late David Ray and Hazel Odessa Berry Gamble.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd Weir, and Kenny Weir; three sisters, Doris (Weir) Hartline, Frances (Weir) Brenneman, and Shirley (Weir) Landry and her longtime companion, Ed “Teed” Martin.

Irene was a graduate of Carrollton High School. She was fond of spending her time reading, or when the opportunity presented itself, going to play bingo at the New Philadelphia Elks Club, or anywhere else that she could find a bingo game. But little else could match the freedom she felt when she had the chance to go for a ride in the car with family or friends. She was a loving sister and aunt that will be missed by those who knew her.

She is survived by two brothers, David M. (Becky) Gamble of Dellroy, Ohio, and Ronald Weir of Bowerston, Ohio; a sister, Mrs. Mary (Glenn) Shaner of Carrollton, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville, Ohio. Facial covering will be necessary and all social distancing protocols will be observed. Interment of her ashes will follow in the Union Valley Cemetery near Dellroy where a private graveside service will be observed at a later date.

