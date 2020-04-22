Irene Vaja, 89, of Wintersville, died Monday, April 20, 2020 in Cancia Villa Royale in Steubenville.

Born Dec. 2, 1930 in Wolf Run, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Nestor and Mary Kuzemchak Dallak.

Irene had worked as an EKG lab tech at Ohio Valley Hospital, and at the Steubenville Library Starvaggi Branch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Vaja, whom she married Nov. 23, 1951 and died March 7, 1993.

Irene was a member of All Saints Orthodox Church in Wolf Run and the Amsterdam VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by a sister, Jenny Finn of Cleveland; several nieces and nephews, including Deborah Paulette, Diana Plavka, and Daneen Englemen; she is also survived by special friends, Gene Mirasola and Mickie (Janice) Freeman.

Irene was also preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.

Graveside services were held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Steubenville.

Memorial donations in Irene’s name may be made to the All Saints Orthodox Church, 1395 County Road 75, Amsterdam, OH 43903, or Valley Hospice, 4000 Johnson Rd., Steubenville, Ohio 43952.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with arrangements.