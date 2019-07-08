Iris June Simmons – Gonda, 83, of Malvern, passed away at home Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Iris was born in Canton, OH on June 18, 1936 to Lloyd and Hilda (Baum) Rothcher.

Iris attended the Greenwood Christian Church in North Canton and was also involved in a nursing home ministry.

Iris is survived by two daughters, Ranae (Randy) Poole of Dellroy and Janet (Ed) Grogg of East Rochester; a sister, Lorlie (Richard) Cook of Weatherford TX; a brother, Mark Rothacher of Malvern; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gonda; three sons, Ronald, Dennis, and David Secrest; two sisters and five brothers.

Funeral services will be held at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, OH, Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mark Black of First Christian Church of Malvern officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, July 12 from 6-7 p.m. at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home.

Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.