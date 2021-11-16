Isaiah Kristofer Meek, 22, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at University Hospital in Cleveland surrounded by family after a brief battle with COVID-19.

The son of Shane and Anitra Meek, Isaiah was a 2018 graduate of Carrollton High School and Buckeye Career Center’s Graphic Arts Program. His talent as an artist was one of his greatest accomplishments. He loved to entertain and beguiled audiences with his larger than life stage presence and dramatic facial expressions. He performed on the Bell-Herron stage in both middle school and high school as well as in The C.A.S.T. Community Theater. His most notable role was in “Peter and the Starcatcher’s” where he and his sister, Celia, starred side by side as Black Stache and Smee. He was also a member of the CHS Speech and Debate Team where he competed in Humorous Interpretation and used his incredible talent to make his competition laugh. He earned a spot in the State Speech Tournament his sophomore and senior years where he was a quarter-finalist both times. He was a member of CHS Showstoppers and he and his partner, Brenna, stole the show numerous times with their exuberance and chemistry. As a five-year member of the CHS Marching Band, he played sousaphone and his junior year, he became the first male member of the CHS Danceline. He totally enthralled spectators with his outgoing personality and the heart, soul, and joy he emanated as he danced. He participated in Writer’s Workshop at CHS, and while a student at Buckeye CC, he served as Parliamentarian for the SkillsUSA National Leadership Program. The most beautiful thing about Isaiah though was the impact he had on others by just being himself and never being afraid to share his creativity, quirkiness, and individuality. His kindness and compassion and his ability to make people feel good about who they truly were was one of his greatest virtues. His smile and laughter were contagious, and he considered it a great responsibility to make others laugh. He will be so terribly missed by friends and family alike.

He is survived by his parents, Shane and Anitra Meek of Carrollton; siblings, Chandler Meek, Skye Rodriguez (Marshall), Celia Thompson (Shane), Isabella, Gabe, Collin, Rebekah, and Aaron Meek; maternal grandparents, Beth and Harold Cain and Lorrin Eick; maternal great grandmothers, Nancy Harsh and Joy Eick; best frann, Karie (Koenitzer) Gray; roommate, Madison Keyser; aunts and uncles, great aunts and uncles, and great-great aunts and uncles; and a plethora of cousins.

The family is having an Open House Celebration in Isaiah’s memory Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 2-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Social Hall located on the corner of Moody Avenue and state Route 39.