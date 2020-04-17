Ivan Dale Elifritz, 74, of Carrollton, died Easter Sunday.

Born Oct. 6, 1945 in Sherrodsville, he was a son of the late Boyd B. and Mildred C. Ashworth Elifritz.

Dale served in the U.S. Army three years, spending time in Germany.

He is survived by two daughters, Cassandra (Gary) Cogan of Carrollton and Loralyn (Eric) Scott of Kilgore; and four grandchildren.

He is also survived by three brothers, Raymond, James (Norma), Robert Elifritz and three sisters, Juanita “Colleen” Blymiller, Cynthia Strawder and Loretta (Ronald) Hupp; along with many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, John, William Elifritz and a sister, Genevieve Caldwell.

In the interest of public health, no service will be held.