Iverna Rosella Kohler Simmons, 90, of Kilgore, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton, after a period of declining health.

Born Feb. 3, 1930 in Kilgore, she was a daughter of the late Earl H. and Froma Kohler.

A graduate of Carrollton High School, Iverna worked in the bakery at the former Al’s Foodliner in Carrollton and worked for Wood’s Grocery and the Kilgore General Store in Kilgore.

Iverna attended the Trinity Lutheran Church in Carrollton and the former Kilgore Lutheran Church, prior to its closing. A farmgirl all of her life, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting and volunteering at her church and for the Loudon Twp VFD fundraisers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Mervin Kenneth Simmons in 1995, and brothers, Gerald and Roger Kohler.

She is survived by sons, Richard Lee (Sharon) Simmons of New Athens and M. Paul (Kay) Simmons of Amsterdam; two grandchildren, Darla K. (Ron) Lucas and Luke P. (Brandi) Simmons; a brother, Melvin J. (Nora) Kohler; four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service is being planned for a later date in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Loudon Twp. VFD, 7177 Germano Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Koch Funeral Home in Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.