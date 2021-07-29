Jackie “Jack” A. Schoolcraft, 62, of Amsterdam, passed away July 26, 2021, after a short illness.

A son of the late Gilbert and Shirley Kugler Schoolcraft, he was born Nov. 12, 1958, in Uhrichsville, Ohio.

Jack was known throughout his life for being a “Jack of all trades”, working as a General Contractor and owning his own business, Schoolcraft Construction.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Rose Brewer Schoolcraft, whom he married May 25, 1996; two sons, Brad (Jenn) Brewer of Wintersville and Luke (Tina) Schoolcraft of Amsterdam; daughter, Casi Davis of Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Alena, Seth, Carter, and Brinsley; and two sisters.

A memorial service to celebrate Jack’s life will be held Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with services.