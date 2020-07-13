Jacob Michael Huff, 21, of Hilliard, died July 5, 2020.

He was born April 11, 1999 in Columbus, the son of Kelli (Larry) Marioth and Kevin (Valerie) Huff.

Jacob was a masonry apprentice at International Masonry Inc.

Jacob lived his early years in Richwood, Ohio but called Hilliard his home. Jacob attended Hilliard Darby where he was the captain of both the football and lacrosse teams. He was a fierce competitor and a natural born leader. Jacob had a heart of gold and deeply cared for friends and family, but it didn’t stop there. He had a true love of people and was always there to lend a hand or an ear. He will be most remembered for his 1000-watt smile.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Kelli (Larry) Marioth of Hilliard and Kevin (Valerie) Huff of Scio; his two brothers, Elliott (Kenzie) Bigler and Dominic Buckley; 5 sisters, ReAnne’ Daye, Karsen and Kennedi Marioth, Jenna (Andrew) Stewart, and Linnea Huff; his grandparents, Cynthia Fillinger, Arlene Huff, Sheryl Trick and Chuck (Liz) Huddleston. He is also survived by his special friend, Jessica Cox of Hilliard; many wonderful friends and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, John Fillinger and George Huff.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; where a memorial service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday.

In lieu of sending flowers, we have created a Go Fund Me for Hilliard Darby Athletic Boosters in Jacob’s honor. Please go the following link to make a donation: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jacob-huff-memorial-fund