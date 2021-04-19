Jacqueline Kay “Jacky” Hendricks, 83, of Scio, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, in Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston.

Born Feb. 9, 1938 in Bergholz, she was a daughter of the late Daniel W. Davis and Nellie E. Day Davis.

She graduated from Springfield High School in 1955 and was a beloved secretary for over 30 years at Jewett-Scio High School.

Jacky was a member of the Scio United Methodist Church, a former member of the Scio Elevian Club and various other community organizations.

Jacky was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Ray B. Hendricks, on May 28, 2008. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Davis; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Louise (Joe) Bendle and Kathleen (Ray) Mallernee.

Surviving are children, Lisa Hendricks Gregory of Pittsburgh and Daniel B. Hendricks of Scio; a sister, Harriet Davis of Bergholz; sisters-in-law, Barbara Davis, Nancy Hendricks and Verna Hendricks; her grand dog, Buddy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 12 noon at Scio United Methodist Church with Rev. LuAnn Youngman officiating. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required.

Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Scio United Methodist Church, PO Box 554, Scio, Ohio 43988.

Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.kochfuneral.com