James A. Albert, 48, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday evening Feb. 2, 2019 at the Truman House in New Philadelphia.

A son of Willard and Imogene Haney Albert, he was born April 14, 1970 in Canton, Ohio.

James was a 12 year veteran of the Marine Corps. serving as an MP and Instructor. He was employed by the Federal Prison at Elkton as a corrections officer.

Along with his parents he is survived by his wife, the former Amy Behner; a son, Brady; two daughters, Erin and Gayle; and two brothers, David and Mike.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Lynn.

Funeral services will Friday, Feb. 8 at noon at the Little Country Church in Waynesburg with Rev. Dr. Chuck Wilson officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.