James A. Long, of Carrollton, entered into his eternal rest Aug. 22, 2022.

He was born in Canton, Ohio, on Sept. 5, 1935, and was a son of the late Frank and Lucille Long Jones.

He was a member of the Dellroy United Methodist Church and was certified lay speaker for 25 years. He was also a member of the Carroll County Historical and Ohio Historical Society. He was a graduate of Carrollton High School class of 1954.

He is survived by his wife, M. Geraldine Long, whom he married June 4, 2005; daughters, Debra (Robert) Hull of Mechanicstown, and Janet (Ronald) Golden of Columbus, Georgia; a stepdaughter, Chris (Terry) Hockenberry of Bowerston; 3 stepsons, Ronnie (Joni) Dixon of Minerva, Tom (Patty) Dixon of Cadiz, and Douglas (Cynthia) Dixon of Arizona; 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; 9 step grandchildren and 18 step great-grandchildren; two sisters, Neala Howell and Janey McIntire, both of Carrollton; and a sister-in-law, Sondra Jones of Cadiz.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley M. Long, on March 18, 2004, after 46 years of marriage; and his brother, Paul Jones of Cadiz.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. – 12 noon Aug. 27 at Dellroy United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Ogg officiating.

Memorials can be made to Carroll County Caring Hands, PO Box 322, Carrollton, OH 44615.