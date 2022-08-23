James A. Long

By
Free Press Standard
-
0
334

James A. Long, of Carrollton, entered into his eternal rest Aug. 22, 2022.

He was born in Canton, Ohio, on Sept. 5, 1935, and was a son of the late Frank and Lucille Long Jones.

He was a member of the Dellroy United Methodist Church and was certified lay speaker for 25 years. He was also a member of the Carroll County Historical and Ohio Historical Society. He was a graduate of Carrollton High School class of 1954.

He is survived by his wife, M. Geraldine Long, whom he married June 4, 2005; daughters, Debra (Robert) Hull of Mechanicstown, and Janet (Ronald) Golden of Columbus, Georgia; a stepdaughter, Chris (Terry) Hockenberry of Bowerston; 3 stepsons, Ronnie (Joni) Dixon of Minerva, Tom (Patty) Dixon of Cadiz, and Douglas (Cynthia) Dixon of Arizona; 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; 9 step grandchildren and 18 step great-grandchildren; two sisters, Neala Howell and Janey McIntire, both of Carrollton; and a sister-in-law, Sondra Jones of Cadiz.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley M. Long, on March 18, 2004, after 46 years of marriage; and his brother, Paul Jones of Cadiz.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. – 12 noon Aug. 27 at Dellroy United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Ogg officiating.

Memorials can be made to Carroll County Caring Hands, PO Box 322, Carrollton, OH 44615.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR