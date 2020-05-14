James A. Pisklo, 76

James “E Moe” Albert Pisklo, 76, of Mulberry, FL, passed away May 11, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health.

He was born Jan. 27, 1944 in Bergholz, Ohio, to the late John “Catsy” and Mary (Neider) Pisklo.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy (Buxton) Pisklo.

He worked in the strip fields up in Ohio before moving to Mulberry, FL, in 1974, where he worked for Conserv before becoming IMC/Mosaic as a supervisor at the Nichols and New Wales Plant where he had retired. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at the beach, also spending time with family and friends both here in Florida and Ohio.

He is also survived by four daughters, Margaret (Darrin) Mason, Theresa (Rocky) Clevenger, Pamela (Shane) Rubert and Jamie (Martin) Phillips; 8 grandchildren, Bryan and Shawn (Kayla) Mason, Lee Pisklo, Ashley and Bradley Gurdineer, Courtney (Jeff) Minnoe, Cheyenne (Logan) Mulkey and Sydney Rubert; 10 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Neveah, Kaidance, Makenna, Eli, Stella, Scarlett, Noah, Brooklyne, Ayla, and a grandson due later, all of Florida; two brothers, Ronald (Linda) of Melbourne, FL and Bob of Carrollton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny, Edward, Henry, Lanny and Richard; and his sisters, Joyce Shannon, Mary Louise, Pricella and Kay Pisklo.

In respect of the family, no memorial service will be held; however a Celebration of Life will be held at his home with family and friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Mulberry, FL, and a later date in Ohio.

In lieu of family, flowers and donations can be made for medical bills to Nancy Pisklo, 2350 Shady Acres Dr., Mulberry, FL 33860.