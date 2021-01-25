James B. Thompson of Carrollton, Ohio, went to be with his beloved wife Jan. 22, 2021.

He was born April 28, 1955 to the late Thelma and Thomas Thompson.

He worked at Republic Steel as a crane operator up until retirement in 2014. He served as a reserve deputy for Carroll County for many years. He also served for the Malvern Police department for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

James is survived by his children, Tonya Brannon (Patrick), and Chad (Michelle) Thompson; grandchildren, Kate (Nic), Noah, Brookelyne, Jason, Miley, Ella and Matthew; soon-to-be great grandson, Wyatt; sister, Anne (Don), Robert (Robin).

He is preceded in death by his grandson, Christian, and great grandson, Lincoln.