It is with great sadness the family of James E. Wilson announces his passing on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. He had been residing with his daughter, Susan, and her husband, Peter Kearns due to an injury he sustained May 16, 2019.

Jim was born in Lisbon April 3, 1935 to the late Jesse and Jessamine (Price) Wilson.

Jim served in the U.S Army for 3 years from 1955 to 1958.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Thompson) Wilson; daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Peter Kearns; a son, Thomas J. and daughter-in-law, Rona Wilson; grandchildren, Brian, Daniel, James, Ashley, and Samantha, as well as 7 great-grandchildren.

Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church, New Lisbon Masonic Lodge No. 65, Scottish Rite Valley of Steubenville, and F.O.E. Aerie 2216, and was a U.S. Army veteran.

A 1953 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University. He went on to establish and work for MPI Label Systems in Sebring for more than forty years, retiring 2007.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Bobby Rathburn will be held for his immediate family Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Weber Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Buckeye Hospice for their kindness and support, 810 Boardman Canfield Rd., Boardman, OH 44512.

View this obituary and leave condolences at www.weberfh.com