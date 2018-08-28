James F. Eick, 85

James (Jim) Franklin Eick went to his heavenly home at the age of 85 on August 25, 2018. He is survived by Joy Eick, his loving wife of 65 years; three sons, Lorrin Eick, Terry (Chris) Eick, Tim (Sandy) Eick and one daughter, Cindy Campitelli. He is also survived by his siblings John Howard (Ruth) Eick, Dorothy (Joe) Carter, and Cathy Scott; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; Ruth White, a special sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Martha (Lotz) Eick; his brother, Richard Eick and his sister, Sarah Eick.

Jim served in the Army 1953-1955. In addition to working at the Timken Company for 32 years, he was a volunteer with the Carroll County Mounted Deputies for 30 years. After retiring from the Timken Company, he was the Dellroy Marshall, affectionately known as the “Pop Cop” by the elementary school children. In recent years, he was active at the Mineral City Church of the Nazarene and was a Kids Konnection junior boys leader.

The funeral service will be at Mineral City Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, August 28, at 11:00 am with Rev. Karma Burton officiating. Burial at New Harrisburg Cemetery following the service. Visitation is at Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home Monday, August 27, from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 pm and before the service on Tuesday, beginning at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Mineral City Church of the Nazarene, PO Box 325, Mineral City, OH 44656.