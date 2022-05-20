James F. Tuckosh, 83, of Amsterdam, passed away in his home Thursday, May 19, 2022.

A son of the late John and Irene (Chernok) Tuckosh, he was born July 6, 1938, in Harrison County, Ohio.

Throughout his lifetime James loved everything about farming. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and owned and operated his own dairy farm which was given the Half Century Dairy Farming award. He enjoyed wood working and building things, deer hunting, and spending time with all his grandchildren.

James is survived by his wife, Donna (Gotshall) Tuckosh, whom he was married to for 60 years; four sons, David, Eric, Robert “Bobby” (Pam), and Andy (Casey) Tuckosh; three daughters, Robin, Tanya Becher, and Tina (Ryan) Champion; 18 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and George Tuckosh.

Per his wishes, there will be no formal services; cremation has taken place with burial on the family farm.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with arrangements.