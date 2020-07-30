James Francis Brothers, 61, of Carrollton, passed away at Aultman Health Foundation on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

James was born in Canton, Ohio on Nov. 27, 1958 to Vern Lee and Mary (Neiport) Brothers.

James graduated Summa Cum Laude from Malone University. He enjoyed theater, piano, fishing, hunting, cooking, carpentry, and reading. He worked in maintenance.

James is survived by his wife, Gretchen Brothers of Carrollton; two sons, Cody (Brandy) Brothers of Magnolia and Ryan Brothers of Massillon; and three grandchildren, Trent, Karlee and Dolan.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Brothers.

Per his wishes, cremation will take place.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com