James K. Fluharty, 77, of rural Bowerston, Ohio, died early Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022, in the Sunnyslope Care Center in Bowerston.

He was born Dec. 22, 1944, in Rochester, NY, and was the son of the late Kenneth Fluharty and Vessie Leona Pittman Byrd and was raised by his step-father, Melvin Byrd.

In addition to his parents and step-father, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tom Byrd, Bob Byrd, and Alan Fluharty, and a sister, Martha Yeager.

Jim was a heavy equipment operator for many years having worked for Puskarich Mining, Inc., spent 20 years with C K & K, Inc. in Tuscarawas, Ohio, and retired in 2014 from Oxford Mining, Inc. in Cadiz, Ohio. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam Era. A dedicated outdoorsman, he loved to go hunting and fishing. He was a knowledgeable and enthusiastic gun collector who enjoyed shooting guns for sport. He also collected and was very adept at repairing vintage clocks. He was very attached to his canine companion, Coco. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Rhode) Fluharty, whom he married Nov. 2, 1968; his three children, Charles “Chuck” Fluharty of Bowerston, Cathy (her wife Lori) Fluharty of Scio, Ohio, and Chris Fluharty of Bowerston; 2 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Murray of Marysville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Kremer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Conotton Cemetery near Bowerston.

Calling hours will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at noon in the funeral home.

The family has requested that all attendees observe COVID protocols and please wear a mask. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com.