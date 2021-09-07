James “Pat” Keane, 80, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Senior Living in Louisville.

A son of the late Peter F. and Edria Bailey Keane, he was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Canton, Ohio.

During his life James was employed as a bricklayer for over 40 years. He was a member of the Bricklayer’s Union Local #6 and taught at the bricklayer apprentice school. James was a devoted Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. He was very dedicated to his faith and spent a lot of his time volunteering for the church. James enjoyed being a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America. His love of nature, building, and making things was a labor of love all of the time. He also had a love for Ireland, where he shared a dual citizenship. He loved his family and would do anything for them.

James is survived by his thirteen children, Jeff (Pam) Keane, Joyce Keane, Jerry (Jackie) Keane, Joan (Dan Dodson) Bracken, Jane (Pat) Filimon, James (Vicki) Keane, Janette (Scott) Steiner, Jason (Teresa) Keane, Jennifer (Harold) Hankins, Joshua (Lisa) Keane, Jamie (Vince) LeRoy, Josette (Devin) Folk, and Julie (Cody) Shockey; 47 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Steve) Richards; sister-in-law, Pam (Mike) Keane; many nieces and nephews; and so many other beloved family and friends.

Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie E. Keane in 2004; granddaughter, Grace Keane; two grandsons, Jeramy Keane, and Connor Keane; and 8 siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Carrollton.

Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5-8 p.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph Senior Living at 2308 Reno Dr., Louisville, Ohio 44641, or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 748 Roswell Rd. SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.