James Phillip Hill, 66, of Alliance, passed away at his home Sunday, April 4, 2021.

James was born Sept. 4, 1954 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Hayes and Ruby (Puckett) Hill.

James was a proud United States Navy Veteran serving from 1973 to 1974. After serving in the United States Navy, James worked construction. He was a member of the Knights Templar K.T.O.C. In his free time James enjoyed hunting and fishing, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with his family, many special friends and especially his children. One of James’ hobbies was being a collector and he collected various knives and swords.

James is survived by his children, Alexandra Hill, James Hill Jr., Tommy Richards, Darrick Doak and Jessica Snyder; siblings, Doug Hill, Karen May and Phyllis (Angel) Reed, and two special pets, Annabelle and Nulla.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Witham and a brother, Donald Hill.

A funeral service will take place Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 1p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Ressler officiating.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and the hour prior to the service on Thursday from 12-1 p.m.

Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring with military honors provided by Salem Honor Guard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel.